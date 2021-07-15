Nestle Toll House Announces Fall Cookie Dough Flavors, Including Pumpkin Spice and More

✖

We've reached the middle of July and while it still feels very much like summer outside, fall is just around the corner, and with the season comes fall treats. That means, of course, all things pumpkin spice and now Nestlé Toll House is getting in on the treats. The company announced this week that their seasonal flavors - including not only Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough, but a PB&J Cookie Dough and more - will hit grocery stores beginning in August.

The full lineup includes five Toll House offerings as well as M&M'S Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough, which is back by popular demand. Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough is described as a delicious mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and Premier White Morsels and has a suggested retail price of $2.99 for a 14 oz package. Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Latte Flavored Morsels & More is described as "made with a one-of-a-kind assortment of Premier White Morsels, mini coffee biscuits, and pumpkin spice-flavored chunks, this Morsels & More combination can be used as a topping, baked into recipes, or eaten straight from the bag!" They have a suggested retail of $3.99 for an 8 oz package.

Nestle Toll House PB&J Cookie Dough is described as a combination of peanut butter cookie dough and sweet strawberry-flavored pieces and is priced at $2.99 for a 14 oz package. Nestle Toll House Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough features cinnamon sugar cookie dough is mixed with naturally flavored cream cheese pieces priced at $2.97 for a 16.5 oz package. Nestle Toll House Trick or Treats Cookie Dough, an indulgent fudge cookie dough is topped with festive Halloween sprinkles priced at $2.99 for a 14 oz container, and Nestle Toll House M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough, also priced at $2.99 for a 14 oz package.

All of these offerings will hit store shelves nationwide starting in August, but for cookie fans looking to enjoy these fall treats, you'll want to stock up when you see them. They are offered for a limited time.

Will you be trying out any of these new fall offerings from Nestle Toll House? Which flavor most interests you? Let us know in the comments!