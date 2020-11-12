Coffee mate Launching Oatmeal Creme Pie and Glazed Donut Creamers

✖

Your morning cup of coffee is about to get a lot sweeter and no, we don't just mean that metaphorically. Coffee mate has announced two more new flavors that will be hitting store shelves next year, joining the recently-announced M&M's creamer: Oatmeal Crème Pie and Glazed Donut. Both new flavors are expected to debut in January 2021. Oatmeal and donuts? Sounds like a great breakfast and morning coffee combination to us.

The Oatmeal Crème Pie creamer will feature cinnamon, brown sugar, and oatmeal cookie flavors and is described as having a sweet finish that is similar to that of crème pie filling. The Glazed Donut creamer has notes of classic donuts and a sweet glaze finish and is described as delivering the taste of coffee and donuts in one delicious flavor. We're not sure anything can totally replace the coffee and donut combo, but this certainly sounds like a solid addition.

Both Oatmeal Crème Pie and Glazed Donut creamers have a suggested retail price of $2.69 for 16 fl. oz. But they are not the only new offerings announced by Coffee mate. There are two new plant-based additions to the lineup as well. Natural Bliss Brown Sugar Oat Milk is described as being made with pure, simple ingredients to bring the taste of brown sugar oatmeal to your morning coffee cup. Natural Bliss Almond Sweet Crème is described as being crafted with only the essentials, natural bliss Almond Sweet Crème will help revitalize you for what’s next. Made with deliciously sweet notes that complement its almond undertones, this plant-based creamer adds a rich, smooth taste to every sip.

Both Natural Bliss options have a suggested retail price of $5.49 for 32 fl. oz. They join returning favorite, Natural Bliss Sweet Oat Milk. The other flavor varieties set to debut in January are M&M's Milk Chocolate creamer as well as a new line, Unlocked by Coffee mate, a first-of-its-kind line of coffee-flavored coffee creamers. That line launches with two flavors, Unlocked by Coffee mate Classic Colombian and Unlocked by Coffee mate Italian Espresso Roast. According to Coffee mate, the Unlocked creamer line is "inspired by the unique characteristics of various coffee blends, Coffee mate Unlocked cuts any bitterness of traditional black coffee, while adding a creamy richness and the taste of gourmet roast to your mug."

What do you think of these new Coffee mate flavors? Let us know in the comments!