San Diego Comic-Con Announces First Details for Comic-Con: The Cruise

While Comic-Con International will continue being the biggest convention on land, the organizers behind the annual are hitting the high seas. Wednesday, Comic-Con officials revealed extensive plans for the maiden voyage of Comic-Con: The Cruise, a partnership between convention organizers and Royal Caribbean.

The cruise is set to take place from February 5th until February 9, 2025, and will feature both guests and attractions reminiscent of a standard comic convention. The cruise itself is an event independent of Comic-Con, International and appears to be a licensed event using a full-ship charter aboard Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas.

"Get ready to set sail on an unforgettable adventure of a lifetime where you will immerse yourself in the world of popular arts like never before," the cruise's new website reads. "Comic-Con: The Cruise is an official licensee of Comic-Con International and is excited to be part of the Comic-Con brand. This 4-day adventure at sea takes place onboard a luxury cruise ship and fuses the iconic Comic-Con experience with an unforgettable and uniquely fan-focused cruise adventure!"

Rooms on the cruise start at $990 for the four-day cruise for two guests. Two additional guests are allowed in the smallest rooms for an additional $600, a rate that increases dependent on which level of room or suite you book.

As of this writing, guests that are set to appear on the cruise include Warwick Davis, Ernie Hudson, George Takei, Mary McDonnell, Felicia Day, Michael Trucco, and Robb Pearlman with more guests expected to be announced at a later date.

"With a stellar reputation for producing fan events on the ocean, we are excited that Entertainment Cruise Productions has developed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a truly new kind of adventure," said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the convention "The team at ECP shares our passion for transformational events and innovative programming and we are excited they are building something so amazing."

"Comic-Con is unrivaled in creating a community that brings people together for experiences you can't find anywhere else," added Greg Laubach, Executive Director of Entertainment Cruise Productions. "It's what we love to do, and we have designed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a one-of-a-kind ultimate fan adventure."