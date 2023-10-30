Marvel Legends Hasbro 10/27 and London Comic Con Pre-Order Details
Hasbro has unveiled new Marvel Legends retro cardback figures for their 10/27 event.
During Friday's 10/27 streaming event, Hasbro unveiled three new Marvel Legends retro cardback figures of Scarlet Spider, Last Stand Spider-Man, and and Jack O' Lantern. Over the weekend at MCM London Comic Con 2023, they added three more – Spider-Shot, Tombstone, and Hallow's Eve. It's been a busy month for Hasbro to say the least.
Below you'll find a breakdown of the 10/27 and London Comic Con Marvel Legends figure releases complete with pre-order links.
- Spider-Man Marvel Legends Comic 6-inch Scarlet Spider Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes 4 alternate hands accessories.
- Spider-Man Marvel Legends Comic 6-inch Jack O'Lantern Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes alternate hands, pumpkin grenade, and hovercraft\.
- Spider-Man Marvel Legends Comic 6-inch Last Stand Spider-Man Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes 2 alternate hands accessories.
- Spider-Man Marvel Legends Comic 6-inch Spider-Shot Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes alternate hands and blast effects.
- Spider-Man Marvel Legends Comic 6-inch Tombstone Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes alternate head, swappable hands, and cane accessories.
- Spider-Man Marvel Legends Comic 6-inch Hallow's Eve Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes 2 sets of alternate hands, wearable bag, and 2 Halloween masks.
On a related note, Hasbro revealed a large wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home during their recent Pulse Con 2023 event. Details about these figures and where to pre-order them can be found below.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends Spider-Man – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends The Amazing Spider-Man – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends MJ – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends Matt Murdock – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends Sandman – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man No Way Home Marvel Legends Green Goblin – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man No Way Home Marvel Legends Doc Ock – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Note that the Marvel Legends Doc Ock figure includes swappable hands and tentacle accessories while Green Goblin includes a masked head, goggles, hoverboard, and pumpkin bomb accessories.
