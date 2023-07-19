Comic-Con: The Cruise Announced

Comic Con International in San Diego announced today that it has teamed with Entertainment Cruise Productions to produce Comic-Con: The Cruise, a new experience launching in 2025 that will bring fans and creators together on a five-day cruise exprience from Tampa, Florida, to Cozumel on board Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas. Without any specific details about the who and what of it (because it’s more than a year away, after all), Comic Con promises that the event will attract A-list talent and an array of unique experiences tailored to the cruise experience.

This is hardly the first attempt at a geeky cruise experience. Even Kevin Smith recently announced Cruise Askew, which will launch later this year and give fans a chance to hang out with Smith, Jason Mewes, and other faces from around the View Askewniverse.

“With a stellar reputation for producing fan events on the ocean, we are excited that Entertainment Cruise Productions has developed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a truly new kind of adventure,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the convention “The team at ECP shares our passion for transformational events and innovative programming and we are excited they are building something so amazing.”

“Comic-Con is unrivaled in creating a community that brings people together for experiences you can’t find anywhere else,” added Greg Laubach, Executive Director of Entertainment Cruise Productions. “It’s what we love to do, and we have designed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a one-of-a-kind ultimate fan adventure.”

Per a press release, “Comic-Con: The Cruise is a place where lifelong memories and new friendships will be made, bringing people together over their shared dedication to comics and popular arts. Fans become part of the story with unprecedented opportunities to interact with actors, creators, authors, and more, and see them in settings and showcases unlike anywhere else.”

The statement teases that fans will rub shoulders with their favorite stars amidst a vibrant community of the most passionate fans across the globe during events and activities including:

An unparalleled lineup of talent performing special shows every night and interacting with guests in out-of-the-ordinary events Stars and icons joining guests in an array of activities such as Talent Hosted tastings, trivia sessions, live demonstrations, and more Theme night parties and cosplay events along with the ultimate party band and DJs Competitive video and tabletop gaming, next-level trivia contests, and more Fun and unique vendors Lively group panels and candid Q&A sessions Meet and greets Autograph and photograph sessions

Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas offers luxury accommodations, excellent service and first-class venues for our performances, events, and activities, as well as a Vegas-style casino and acres of glass offering panoramic views of the surrounding scenery. In between adventures, guests can soak up the sun poolside while reading their favorite comics or graphic novels, scale the 40-ft rock climbing wall, tee off on the mini golf green, relax at the spa, and dig into world-class flavors from more than a dozen restaurants and bars.

Cabin rates for Comic-Con: The Cruise begin at $990 per person (double occupancy) which includes all performances, interviews, parties, and events presented on the cruise, plus all meals. Further information can be found at the event website.