Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man Trailer Released During New York Comic-Con

Mortal Kombat 1 players got a new look at Omni-Man this week, the DLC character from the Invincible comics and TV series who'll be the first to arrive in the game as part of its first Kombat Pack. The fresh look at the violent character was shown off during New York Comic-Con's "Invincible & The Walking Dead Celebrate 20 Years!" panel which was the one that people were looking to for a Mortal Kombat 1 appearance anyway seeing how the game itself didn't have a dedicated spot at this year's event.

The trailer in question shown off to NYCC attendees gave us our best look yet at Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1 following his brief appearance in the Kombat Pack trailer shared earlier in the year. We also got a look at one of Omni-Man's Fatalities which should look very familiar to those who've watched Invincible.

Mortal Kombat 1's director and the co-creator of the fighting games, Ed Boon, teased the game's appearance at NYCC in the past, but he never said exactly what would be shown there. He did clarify afterwards that there would not be a gameplay trailer for Omni-Man at NYCC, though the specificity of that denial led some to believe that we might still get something pertaining to Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1 even if it wasn't a gameplay trailer like the ones that every Mortal Kombat fighter is treated to eventually.

The realms will tremble under the weight of the Viltrum Empire. #MK1 pic.twitter.com/x709ZtPLjY — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) October 14, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 DLC

Quick to lay out the plans for the DLC, NetherRealm told Mortal Kombat 1 players before the game even came out what the first Kombat Pack would look like. Of course, players already had an idea of what was coming considering how pretty much every surprise Mortal Kombat 1 could offer seems to have leaked in advance, but news of the Kombat Pack confirmed three big guest appearances: Omni-Man from Invincible, Peacemaker from the DC show of the same name, and Homelander from Amazon's The Boys. All three were revealed during this year's San Diego Comic-Con, a fitting setting for the announcement given their comic connections, so it makes sense that New York Comic-Con would feature something about Omni-Man, too. It was also stated previously that Omni-Man would be the first Mortal Kombat 1 DLC character to be released which was why people were leaning towards a reveal focused on him at this year's convention.

Outside of Omni-Man and the other two comic characters, the first Kombat Pack will also include Quan-Chi, Ermac, and Takeda, each of which is a Mortal Kombat character who didn't make the cut for the launch roster but will at least be playable in the future, though no release dates for those fighters have been announced yet. Beyond that, another Kombat Pack is inevitable with plenty of leaked names to peruse when speculating who might be included in the next release, but we'll have to get through the first Kombat Pack first before we hear anything official about the next one.