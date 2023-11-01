G.I. Joe Classified Metal-Head and Mutt and Junkyard Figures Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for new G.I. Joe Classified figures unveiled at MCM London Comic Con.

Hasbro's recent 10/27 and MCM London Comic Con events saw the debut of new figures their Marvel Legends, Transformers, Star Wars The Black Series, and G.I. Joe Classified Series lineups. The G.I. Joe drops kicked off with the launch of the Clutch with VAMP exclusive and continued with Metal-Head and Mutt & Junkyard. Details about these new releases can be found below complete with pre-order links.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Deluxe Mutt and Junkyard ($44.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This bundle includes 16 accessories like a night stick, helmet, goggles, knife, face mask, 6 alternate hands with command gestures, weapon accessories, and an alternate "good boy" head.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Deluxe Iron Grenadier Metal-Head ($34.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: The Metal Head figure includes 28 accessories like backpack missile racks, "hip-swivel" holster tubes, 6 missiles with blast effects, alternate hair, helmet, knife, and weapon accessories.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Clutch with VAMP ($99.99) – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive: The Clutch figure includes 5 accessories: 2 helmets, wrench, and 2 weapon accessories. The VAMP includes a fire axe, extinguisher, 2 fuel cans, side mirror, tow hook, and cannon.

While you're at it, make sure to check out the G.I. Joe Classified Series releases that launched exclusively at Walmart's NYCC 2023 Collector Con event last month: