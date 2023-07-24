How to Watch Congress' Historic UFO Hearing

Keeping a promise to host a hearing by the end of the month, a House subcommittee is preparing to present three former officials and their involvement in the world of UFOs and UAP, or unidentified anomalous phenomena, to others on Capitol Hill. Wednesday, members of the House Oversight Committee's Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs will invite David Grusch, Ryan Graves, and David Fravor to testify publicly regarding the aforementioned matters.

The hearing begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, and will be live-streamed online. You can see a video of it below.

The subcommittee includes Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) .

"This is ridiculous folks. Either they do exist or they don't exist. They keep telling us they don't exist, but they block every opportunity for us to get a hold of the information to prove that they do exist," Burchett said during a press conference last Thursday announcing the hearing. "And we're gonna get to the bottom of that dadgummit. Whatever the truth may be. We're done with the coverup."

"This hearing is going to be different. We're going to have witnesses who can speak frankly to the public about their experiences," the Congressman continued. "We've had a heck of a lot of pushback about this hearing. There are a lot of people who don't want this to come to light."

"If the answer is that there are no unidentified aerial phenomena, then say that, but that's not what the answers are. The answers are, 'We can't tell you." And so, that leads to speculation," Moskowitz added. "And so this is something that has undoubtedly captured the public's attention in multiple administrations."

Grusch first made waves in June after claiming the United States government had possession of "non-human" craft.

"We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities," Grusch told The Debrief in June. "The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles."

Graves and Fravor are both former Navy pilots who've reported seeing UAP during their time in the Armed Forces.

