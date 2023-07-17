Congressman Confirms UFO Hearing by End of Month

Weeks after an intelligence community whistleblower came forward with startling claims of “non-human” crafts currently held in the possession of the federal government, those are Capitol Hill are moving quickly to hold a hearing on the matter. Members of the House Oversight Committee are now hoping to get a hearing in before the end of the month.

Though the hearing is still in its planning stages, a spokesperson for House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) has confirmed plans to host a hearing before July turns to August. One of Comer’s colleagues on the committee, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), spoke candidly with POLITICO about the hearing. “That’s what it is about: aliens. … I think people deserve to know,” the Congressman told the website.

News of a hearing in the House of Representatives comes at the same time Senators plan to introduce an amendment to the Department of Defense’s annual budget that would require public disclosure of UFO-related documents.

“For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained and it’s long past time they get some answers,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement released by his office. “The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena.”

Schumer’s statement continued, “We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public. I am honored to carry on the legacy of my mentor and dear friend, Harry Reid and fight for the transparency that the public has long demanded surround these unexplained phenomena.”

“Our goal is to assure credibility with regard to any investigation or record keeping of materials associated with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs),” added Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD). “Relevant documents related to this issue should be preserved. Providing a central collection location and reputable review board to maintain the records adds to the credibility of any future investigations.”

