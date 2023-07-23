Congressman on This Week's UFO Hearing: "We're Done With the Cover-Up"

After weeks of speculation, a Congressional subcommittee has officially set a date for its hearing on UFOs and UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena). The hearing, hosted by the House Oversight Committee, will take place on Wednesday, July 26th beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. Between the three witnesses the committee invited to testify under oath, Oversight Committee member Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) says the group hopes to find its way around an ongoing government "cover-up."

"This is ridiculous folks. Either they do exist or they don't exist. They keep telling us they don't exist, but they block every opportunity for us to get a hold of the information to prove that they do exist," Burchett said during a press conference on Thursday. "And we're gonna get to the bottom of that dadgummit. Whatever the truth may be. We're done with the coverup."

Amongst the guests set to testify are David Grusch, a former intelligence official who filed an Inspector General complaint regarding UFOs earlier this summer, and David Fravor and Ryan Graves, former members of the United States Navy who previously reported UAP sightings.

"This hearing is going to be different. We're going to have witnesses who can speak frankly to the public about their experiences," Burchett added about the hearing expectations. "We've had a heck of a lot of pushback about this hearing. There are a lot of people who don't want this to come to light."

Burchett will be joined by Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) at the hearing.

"If the answer is that there are no unidentified aerial phenomena, then say that, but that's not what the answers are. The answers are, 'We can't tell you." And so, that leads to speculation," Moskowitz said. "And so this is something that has undoubtedly captured the public's attention in multiple administrations."

Grusch first made waves in June after claiming the United States government had possession of "non-human" craft.

"We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities," Grusch told The Debrief. "The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles."

