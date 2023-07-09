Italian UFO Said to Predate Roswell by Decades (Report)

Interest in UFOs seems to be at an all-time high as even those on Capitol Hill have their eyes set on further researching the unknown. In light of a startling new report from an intelligence official regarding the government retrieval and subsequent possession of "non-human" craft, more reports are coming to light from all corners of the world. In one example, an Italian researcher says he's obtained evidence fascist Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ordered forces to retrieve a craft that crash-landed in northern Italy some 14 years before 1947's infamous Roswell crash.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Roberto Pinotti says he was mailed by documents by descendants of a person who worked on the recovery mission. "I and my colleague Alfredo Lissoni began investigating the story of the 1933 UFO crash in Lombardy in 1996, when we received some original secret documents about the case," the UFOlogist told the tabloid.

Of the documents Pinotti received, two were telegrams in Italian with grave warnings not to share any details of the retrieval mission. One of the telegrams threatened the "immediate arrest" of any journalists reporting on the crash.

The news comes weeks after former intelligence official David Grusch came forward about the government's possession of alien aircraft. Shortly thereafter, he spoke with France's Le Perisien, mentioning the same 1933 aircraft Pinotti received documents about.

"In 1933, a bell-like craft, around ten meters in size, was recovered in Magenta, northern Italy. It was kept by Mussolini's government until 1944 when it was recovered by agents of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS, a former US intelligence agency)," Grusch told the paper.

Since Grusch has come forward, several Congress people have come forward about wanting hearings regarding the matter.

"Most of these people," Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said during an interview with NewsNation earlier this month, "have held very high clearances and high positions within our government. So, you ask yourself: What incentive would so many people with that kind of qualification — these are serious people — have to come forward and make something up?"

