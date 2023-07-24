WATCH: Ring Camera Footage Stirs Up UFO Fears

Weeks after a family in Las Vegas went viral over a purported UFO sighting, another similar video has started making the rounds online. The latest such video comes from Louisiana, where an unsuspecting Ring doorbell captured a glowing green light seemingly crash landing into the surface of the planet, leading to an uptick in UFO speculation in social circles online.

The scientists at Accuweather shared the video earlier this month, saying the glowing green light—which momentarily looks as if it's heading right to the house the camera is placed on—is nothing more than a meteor burning up in the night sky. According to the tweet, over 29 people from six different states reported seeing the event.

Dazzling! A meteor lit up the sky in southeastern Louisiana yesterday morning! ☄️



Ring doorbell camera footage captured the incredible view from Gretna. The American Meteorological Society reported 29 sightings in 6 states! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OFPkKTKLmx — AccuWeather (@accuweather) July 15, 2023

Still, those in the comments bust out the tin foil for their hats as they claim anything from a simple UFO cruise to a large-scale alien invasion. "This is not a Meteor or Conspiracy. These blue green fireballs have been seen around the world. The one that landed is Las Vegas was alien and more than likely these are too. Too much of a coincidence," one believer tweeted.

Others pointed out it looked nearly identical to the bodycam footage captured earlier this summer by members of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

UFO sightings are arguably at an all-time high as many, including those on Capitol Hill, shine an increasingly larger light on the unidentified flying craft. In fact, the House Oversight Committee is hosting a hearing on UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) later this week.

"This is ridiculous folks. Either they do exist or they don't exist. They keep telling us they don't exist, but they block every opportunity for us to get a hold of the information to prove that they do exist," Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said during a press conference on earlier this month. "And we're gonna get to the bottom of that dadgummit. Whatever the truth may be. We're done with the coverup."

