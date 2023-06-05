Former US Official Claims Government Has Possession of Alien UFOs (Report)

Six years ago, New York Times reporters Ralph Blumenthal and Leslie Kean broke a story about the existence of a covert government organization called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. At the time, the Department of Defense outfit was the one arm within the United States government focusing on discovering and identifying unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). Now, that same duo has broken another massive UFO-centered story.

Monday morning, Blumenthal and Kean released a report on technology-tracking site The Debrief revealing a former government official has gone on the record saying the government is in active possession of alien, "non-human" technology. At the root of the report is one David Charles Grusch, a former combat officer-turned-intelligence official; according to the report, Grusch has come forth having reached out to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General about the existence of "deeply covert programs" that are in active possession of "non-human" spacecraft.

"We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities," Grusch told The Debrief. "The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles."

Christopher Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, added that he's heard similar stories about the existence of the aforementioned covert operation.

"A number of well-placed current and former officials have shared detailed information with me regarding this alleged program, including insights into the history, governing documents and the location where a craft was allegedly abandoned and recovered," Mellon told the website. "However, it is a delicate matter getting this potentially explosive information into the right hands for validation. This is made harder by the fact that, rightly or wrongly, a number of potential sources do not trust the leadership of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office established by Congress."

Since the initial piece first went live Monday morning, both Blumenthal and Kean have clarified their reasoning for sharing the piece on a lesser-known outlet rather than a publication like the Times or Washington Post.

To be clear -- the Washington Post did not pass on our UAP story. Leslie and I took it to the Debrief because we were under growing pressure to publish it very quickly. The Post needed more time and we couldn't wait. #UAP #UFOs #flyingsaucers #ET #aliens #extraterrestrials — Ralph Blumenthal (@ralphblu) June 5, 2023

