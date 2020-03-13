Space Jam 2 Star LeBron James Breaks Silence on Coronavirus Cancellations

The COVID-19 coronavirus has led to a litany of major changes across a lot of realms of everyday life, with countless events, sports leagues, companies, and school districts taking precautions to limit large gatherings. If you’re finding yourself overwhelmed by the news – especially in conjunction with the spread of the disease itself – it looks like Lebron James is definitely in your corner. On Thursday, the basketball icon and Space Jam 2 star took to Twitter to react to the many cancellations, arguing that “what we really need to cancel is 2020” itself. James ends the tweet proclaiming that it’s been a rough three months, and asking everyone to “stay safe”.

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

James’ world has definitely intersected with the spread of the virus, as the NBA suspended all of its games after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the league said in a statement.

“At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus epidemic.”

There also is a weird tie from James’ upcoming role in Space Jam 2 to the virus, as a scene in the original Space Jam ominously predicts basketball players refusing to play because of a virus. James is supposed to star in the upcoming sequel, which recently wrapped up filming.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James said in a recent interview. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

What do you think of Lebron James’ take on the recent coronavirus panic? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

(Cover photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)