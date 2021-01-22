Dave Chappelle Cancels Shows After Positive COVID-19 Test

✖

Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled some of his upcoming shows as a result. Austin, TX was ready to play host to the legendary comedian. In a conversation with TMZ, a representative of the beloved performer says that he immediately went into quarantine after the test came back positive. As of right now, he is asymptomatic. He was beginning a five-event stint there alongside Joe Rogan. But, now that will have to be put on the back burner. It’s a cause for concern from some in the audience that saw the performer on Wednesday night. In that crowd were Elon Musk and Grimes. So, the Stubb’s Amphitheater will have to be cleaned in an effort to get the space back up and running. Additional contact tracing is already underway as well with people who could have possibly been exposed getting the news now.

Chappelle previously told CBS about his decision to walk away from show business and told a wildly colorful story about a nature documentary inspiring him.

“It was bigger than money,” Chappelle explained. “You know, I watched one of these nature shows one time. They were talking about how a bushman finds water when it’s scarce. They do what’s called a salt trap. I didn’t know this but apparently, baboons loved salt. So, they’ll put a lump of salt in a hole. And they’ll wait for the baboon. The baboon comes, and sticks his hand in the hole, and grabs the salt. The salt makes his hand bigger and he can’t get his hand out.”

He added, “If he’s smart, all he does is let go of the salt. Baboon doesn’t want to let go of the salt. Then, the bushman comes, throws the baboon in the cage, and gives him all the salt he wants. The baboon gets thirst, the bushman lets him out of the cage and the first thing the baboon runs to is water. The bushman follows him and then they both drink their fill. In that analogy, I felt like the baboon. I was smart enough to let go of the salt.”

