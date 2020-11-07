Saturday Night Live Fans Are Really Excited for Dave Chappelle's Opening Monologue

Tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live is set to be a special one, an additional slot on the schedule which Lorne Michaels and company hurriedly ushered into place once the group found out it could land Dave Chappelle as host. Having yet to take a break in its 46th season on NBC, the November 7th episode will be the show's sixth straight episode, and it very well could be one of the biggest for the show in recent memory — at least according to one Twitter trend.

It's Chappelle's second time hosting the live sketch show, and there's a recurring theme behind his hosting appearances — both have been the Saturday following a presidential election. His first time hosting the series came on November 12, 2016, the Saturday following Election Tuesday when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election. Now, Chappelle hosts hours after news networks projected former vice president Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, ousting Trump after just one term in office.

As such, fans of the series are geared up for the appearance, especially with the comedian's known no-holds-barred take on comedy and storytelling. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.