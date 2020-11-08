Saturday Night Live: Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, and Count Chocula Get Fired in Hilarious Dave Chapelle Skit

Saturday Night Live had Dave Chappelle on to host and used him to get things rolling with an Uncle Ben, Aunt Jemima, and Count Chocula skit. The comedy actually ended up being actor Dennis Haysbert in a meeting where a bunch of famous black characters was getting let go. Using audio-correction software, like Autotune, they made Chappelle’s voice deeper than usual. Maya Rudolph played Aunt Jemima and Kenan Thompson was game to be Uncle Ben. It was a bizarre scene, but most of the zaniness landed. Things reached a zenith with Pete Davidson as the cereal mascot. Each one of them expressed their concerns about being pushed out for what they perceived to be weak reasons. All in all, viewers are thrilled that Chappelle got the nod this week and got treated to an extended monologue about race in America that was peppered with the same sort of trademark observations about life in this country that made him famous.

There were much different circumstances the last time the comedian hosted SNL. He told CBS about it a few years ago.

“It was bigger than money,” Chappelle said. “You know, I watched one of these nature shows one time. They were talking about how a bushman finds water when it’s scarce. They do what’s called a salt trap. I didn’t know this but apparently, baboons loved salt. So, they’ll put a lump of salt in a hole. And they’ll wait for the baboon. The baboon comes, and sticks his hand in the hole, and grabs the salt. The salt makes his hand bigger and he can’t get his hand out.”

He continued, “If he’s smart, all he does is let go of the salt. Baboon doesn’t want to let go of the salt. Then, the bushman comes, throws the baboon in the cage, and gives him all the salt he wants. The baboon gets thirst, the bushman lets him out of the cage and the first thing the baboon runs to is water. The bushman follows him and then they both drink their fill. In that analogy, I felt like the baboon. I was smart enough to let go of the salt.”

The episode has been so strong that almost no one has complained about Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden impersonation. That had been a running topic of discussion for a few weeks, but the Internet was more merciful on Saturday Night after the show was delayed for a prime time college football game.

