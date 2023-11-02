DiGiorno Introduces Thanksgiving Pizza

Pizza toppings can be the source of great debate — just ask anyone who has ever gotten into the debate about whether pineapples belong on a pizza (and no, we are not going to have that debate right now, thank you.) Now, however, DiGiorno is introducing a pizza that has a host of toppings that might be just a little divisive — or could be a little bit genius, depending on how you feel about Thanksgiving. That's right, DiGiorno has launched the Thanksgiving Pizza, a brand-new pie that is topped with the classics of the holiday meal, including turkey, green beans, gravy, and more.

According to the brand, the new Thanksgiving Pizza features a little bit of Thanksgiving in every bite with a pie that features turkey, creamy gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, green beans and cranberries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and crispy onion topping all on a thick, chewy Detroit style crust. The only thing this pizza doesn't have is dessert.

"From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we're thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread," said Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DIGIORNO. "Our passion is pizza, and we are always looking for unique ways to infuse the fresh-baked taste of DIGIORNO into moments of celebration – even the most traditional holiday dinners."

If this Thanksgiving Pizza sounds like something you want to try — or you just want to bring this to dinner and have your own topping debate (we're not going to judge) here is what you need to know. DiGiorno will be releasing a limited n umber of Thanksgiving Pizzas online for $11.23 every Wednesday starting November 1st through November 22nd at this website. This week's drop is already sold out but keep trying back each Wednesday. They're available first come, first served, while supplies last.

In Other Holiday Food News

In other holiday food news, on Wednesday, Campbell's released their second annual State of the Sides report and found that 67 percent of Americans prefer side dishes to the entree — a number that is up one percent from last year's report. Most popular sides? Turns out those are the classics: mashed potatoes, stuffing/dressing, mac and cheese, yams/sweet potatoes, and of course, green bean casserole. 66 percent of respondents noted that sides are a way to bring cultural heritage to their Thanksgiving table and for almost 6 in 10 Americans, the holiday is bigger than just family.

They'll also be celebrating Friendsgiving this year.

The brand also released a special collaboration with "The Real-Life Willy Wonka", Chef Phillip Ashley Rix for an all-new collection of six soup-infused holiday truffles from Phillip Ashley Chocolates.

"Sides season just got even sweeter," said Marci Raible, Vice President of Integrated Marketing, Campbell's. "From Green Bean Casserole to Mac & Cheese, we're excited for the drop of the new Holiday Sides Collection which highlights the many recipes that feature our iconic can and spark menu inspiration for holiday hosts this season."

What do you think of the Thanksgiving Pizza? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!