Blue Moon Brewing Company Debuts Beer-Inspired Spices, Brings Back Pie Pints for Thanksgiving

Last Thanksgiving, Blue Moon Brewing Company sweetened up the holiday with the introduction of their Pie Pints and this year, their giving people even more to be thankful for. On Wednesday, the brand announced that not only are they bringing back their Blue Moon Pie Pints in partnership with Tiny Pies but they're introducing their new Blue Moon Thanksgiving Seasonings as well so fans can enhance any meal this fall.

As announced today, Blue Moon launched two new signature seasonings, both inspired by the brand's iconic Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale: Blue Moon Zesty Seasoning and Blue Moon Pie Pint Seasoning. The Zesty Seasoning is described as being inspired by Blue Moon, adding savory notes of coriander, zesty bursts of citrus saltiness, and a subtle hint of hops, perfect for turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and more. The Pie Pint Seasoning is described as capturing the most refreshing and sweet notes of Blue Moon, with bursting hints of orange citrus and coriander making it perfect to add to your Pie pint or to create to your own Blue Moon-inspired pie filling.

In addition to the seasonings, Blue Moon is also bringing back their Pie Pints that were first launched in 2022. This year, they've partnered with Tiny Pies for four new Pie Pints flavors: Zesty Pumpkin Spice Pie, Tangy Citrus Apple Twist, Key Lime Coconut Crumble Pie, and Chocolate Citrus Haze Pie. The four-pack of pies are designed to be a fun and seasonal swap for the orange garnish on a Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale.

Both the Seasonings and the Pie Pints are available for a limited time. The Seasonings, which have a suggested retail of $11.26, are available BlueMoonSeasongings.com while the pies are available TinyPies.com for $27.30 plus shipping while supplies last.

In Other Food News

In other holiday-related food news, while Thanksgiving is just around the corner, Christmas isn't too far behind it and with it, the 20th anniversary of the beloved holiday classic, Elf. To celebrate, Mrs. Butterworth's recently announced the release of a new, limited-edition Elf-themed Sugar Cookie Pancake Mix Kit as well as a specially designed bottle of Original breakfast syrup.

"Elf' is a holiday film full of joyful humor, and we're delighted to offer two products that embody that spirit," said Lucy Brady, President, Grocery and Snacks, Conagra Brands. "Our new 'Elf'-themed Sugar Cookie Pancake Mix Kit and specially bottled Syrup are treats that we're sure Buddy the Elf would love."

Both the kits and syrup are set to be available through the holiday season at both grocery stores and mass retailers as well as through ecommerce channels. The Pancake Kit has a suggested retail price of $6.99, while the Syrup has a suggested retail price of $4.19.

Will you be checking out Blue Moon's seasonings and the return of Pie Pints? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!