Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey Is Back for Thanksgiving

In what has now become a Thanksgiving tradition, Popeyes is bringing back its Cajun-Style Turkey for another year of holiday sales. Tuesday, the fast-food joint announced the return of the poultry in both pick-up and delivery fashions. Though it's long been available to buy in-stores, the company introduced a delivery option last year that they'll be repeating once again this year.

Delivery orders can be placed immediately while those hoping to pick their bird up at their local store will have to wait until they're available starting on October 17th. As has become the norm, a portion of each sale goes towards the Popeyes Foundation, which gives food to those in need.

3rd year having Popeyes turkey 💯 pic.twitter.com/U7KFdCyWm1 — 🍯 (@Filuhpillows) November 24, 2022

The turkeys have become a hit with those online, largely in part of their pre-cooked nature. The frozen birds just need to be thawed and heated up on Turkey Day. Delivery is not available to those in Hawaii and Alaska. Last year's turkeys cost an average of $49.99 per bird, though the cost differed dependent on location.

The website says your turkeys should arrive anywhere from one to three business days after they've been ordered and shipped. Each order comes with just the turkey, meaning you'll also need to make sure your sides are covered, whether you get Popeyes sides in-person or have your aunt bring some mashed potatoes.