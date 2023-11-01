Campbell's Debuts Holiday Sides Chocolates Collection

Now that it's finally November, it means that the holiday season is officially upon us and for food fans that means it is officially the best time of year. It's the season for holiday meals and of course, the delicious side dishes that make them truly special. It also means that it's time for Campbell's annual State of Sides report and this year, not only does the brand have some new statistics on just how much Americans love their side dishes more than turkey but they're celebrating sides season with a special collaboration with "The Real-Life Willy Wonka", Chef Phillip Ashley Rix for an all-new collection of six soup-infused holiday truffles from Phillip Ashley Chocolates.

On Wednesday, Campbell's released their second annual "State of the Sides" report and found that 67 percent of Americans prefer side dishes to the entree — a number that is up one percent from last year's report. Most popular sides? Turns out those are the classics: mashed potatoes, stuffing/dressing, mac and cheese, yams/sweet potatoes, and of course, green bean casserole. 66 percent of respondents noted that sides are a way to bring cultural heritage to their Thanksgiving table and for almost 6 in 10 Americans, the holiday is bigger than just family. They'll also be celebrating Friendsgiving this year. You can check out more from "State of the Sides" here.

But as for those chocolates, Phillip Ashley Chocolates teamed up with Campbell's to celebrate the love of all things sides with this limited edition six-piece set that is literally infused with Campbell's soup. the collection is inspired by iconic Campbell's holiday recipes. You can check out the lineup for yourself below.

· Green Bean Casserole – A Campbell's icon and top side dish, per the State of the Sides, this truffle brings out the umami flavors of the dish by featuring Campbell's Cream of Mushroom condensed soup, green beans and onion infused sea salt in a dark chocolate fudge bonbon.

· Jalapeño Cheddar Mac & Cheese – A top side dish that continues to grow in popularity around the holidays, this truffle features Campbell's Cheddar Cheese soup, triple cream Brie, and jalapeño-infused white chocolate ganache in a blond chocolate bonbon.

· Baked Corn Casserole – One of a few holiday side dish options that Americans would eat year-round, this truffle is composed of cornbread, sweet corn and Campbell's Cream of Chicken soup in a white chocolate bonbon.

· Hot Honey Mashed Sweet Potatoes – The perfect balance of sweet and spicy, this truffle is composed of sweet potatoes, thyme, local Memphis hot honey, Campbell's Cream of Mushroom soup and milk in a chocolate bonbon.

· Everything Bagel Mashed Potatoes – A trendy twist on the nation's favorite side dish, this truffle features a Campbell's Cheddar Cheese soup caramel coated in a dark chocolate bonbon with everything bagel seasoning.

· Apple, Fennel & Herb Stuffing – A combination of rich flavor, this truffle contains roasted apples, fennel and Campbell's Cream of Celery Soup bread pudding in a blond chocolate bonbon.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Rix said that in developing these unique chocolates, it was the Green Bean Casserole truffle that was most surprising just because of how unusual it is, but that they were all unique — including the Everything Bagel Mashed Potatoes which turned cheddar cheese soup into a caramel.

"Without a doubt, Green Bean Casserole just because it's something… of all the other side dishes, that one is the one you would least even contemplate making something sweet. It's green beans, its creamy mushroom," he said. "There's nothing about that dish that says dessert, which is why I was excited to make it. It was like, okay, that's exactly the one we want to turn into something phenomenal. The others are a bit more, but even in those, I think it still takes a certain type of mindset to transform cheddar cheese soup into a caramel and then make it something that you actually want to eat and come back to so it's definitely going to take people by surprise on the onset and then when they taste it, it'll definitely capture them in a positive way."

For those wanting to give the limited-edition truffles a try for themselves, here's what you need to know. Beginning Nov. 7, the Holiday Sides Collection will be available to purchase for $35 each while supplies last on PhillipAshleyChocolates.com.

"Sides season just got even sweeter," said Marci Raible, Vice President of Integrated Marketing, Campbell's. "From Green Bean Casserole to Mac & Cheese, we're excited for the drop of the new Holiday Sides Collection which highlights the many recipes that feature our iconic can and spark menu inspiration for holiday hosts this season."

Will you be checking out the Holiday Sides Collection? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.