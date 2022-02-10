Disney Unveils Fairytale Wedding Bridal Collection

Disney announced their latest Fairytale Wedding Bridal Collection. Allure Bridal launched a partnership with the company two years ago on exclusive gowns. Now, their lineup got unveiled during a massive fashion show at Walt Disney World Resort. Fans can choose from 25 new dresses that channel the spirit of various Disney Princesses. There’s Jasmine from Aladdin, Snow White, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Pocohontas, and Tiana. So many of these looks really capture the essence of these characters. Sizes run from 0 to 30 and start at $1,799. You can watch the fashion show for yourself down below on the Disney Parks YouTube channel.

The description begins, “In celebration of the release of the 2022 collection of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons bridal gowns and in honor of #DisneyWorld50, the most magical fashion show was dreamed up! It deserves to be celebrated unlike anything else in this world. And that’s why we’ve worked our magic bringing countless weddings to life for over 3 decades.”

“Our passion is to discover new, creative ways to honor love stories. And because every couple is unique, we’re devoted to finding ways to celebrate them that are just as special,” the statement continued. “When love takes your breath away, we’ll help you find a breathtaking location to share your vows. And before getting lost in the moment, you’ll discover Disney service made it possible for you to be truly present in it.”



“We even partner with a designer to create wedding gowns inspired by princesses and engagement rings with a touch of pixie dust. We celebrate real couples’ love stories on Disney+ and inspire truly magical ceremonies,” they wrote. “Wherever and however love stories have been honored, whether an engagement, wedding, honeymoon or vow renewal, for 30 years we’ve brought them to life in truly magical ways. And we love that there’s so many more yet to be written.”

