Hot Topic Launches a New Disney Princess Dress Collection

Disney, Hot Topic and Her Universe have joined forces once again on a collection of dresses inspired by Disney Princesses. There are new looks based on Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, Jasmine from Aladdin, and Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Pre-orders for the new dresses are live here at Hot Topic now in standard and plus sizes priced at $59.90 and $64.90 respectively. The official description for each new dress design can be found below.

Princess Ariel: This gown from Disney features a design inspired by Ariel with with puffed off-the-shoulder sleeves, a filigree shell print on the skirt and lace-up corset detailing on the back.

Princess Tiana: This gown from Disney features a design inspired by Tiana with cold shoulder draped sleeves, a filigree music print on the skirt and lace-up corset detailing on the back.

Princess Jasmine: This gown from Disney features a design inspired by Jasmine with cold shoulder draped sleeves, a filigree lamp and Magic Carpet print on the skirt and lace-up corset detailing on the back.

Snow White: This gown from Disney features a design inspired by Snow White with puffed off-the-shoulder sleeves, a filigree apple print on the skirt and lace-up corset detailing on the back.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.