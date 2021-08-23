✖

In a move that might have children around the world asking "what's a hotline?," Disney has announced the debut of the Disney Princess Hotline, surprisingly this isn't . Confirmed in a press release today comes word that shopDisney has made the number live with fans able to call toll free to 1-877-70-DISNEY where they can hear "messages from five of their favorite Disney Princess characters including Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Moana, and Tiana." The Disney Princess Hotline will be available for one week through August 29. This is a different character hotline from 1-877-7-MICKEY which lets fans hear messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

Though some other heavy hitters from the Disney Princess canon are seemingly absent, fans can hear from others elsewhere. Those eager to hear from the princesses of Frozen can hear "two special messages from queens Anna and Elsa" only on the shopDisney.com website. The Disney Princess Hotline launches alongside other "festivities" for Disney's World Princess Week including all-new Disney Designer Collection Princess dolls that will launch each month, with 12 designs, starting with Princess Jasmine in October. shopDisney.com and select Disney Parks will also offer all-new product across categories including loungewear, roleplay, and more.

Princess Week marks the latest headline for some of these fan-favorite Disney characters. Earlier today came a first look at Disney's upcoming relaunch of Splash Mountain, which will be re-themed after the 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. Princess Tiana will play a big part in the film, traveling alongside Naveen and Louis through a swamp as riders watch in a log boat behind them.

Disney will also be bolstering its slate of original programming on Disney+ with original series based on some of these characters as well. Tiana will have her own show on the streaming service with Walt Disney Animation Studios developing the title, it's scheduled to debut in 2023. Moana will also be getting her own sequel series on Disney+ as well, arriving in 2024.

Despite the unending appeal of the Frozen franchise, having spawned two feature films, three shorts, a broadway show, a television special, a Broadway show, and a theme park ride, there's been no word on if a third film will be produced for the series.