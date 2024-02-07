Disney CEO Responds to Gina Carano's The Mandalorian Lawsuit

Gina Carano has filed a lawsuit against Disney for what she claims is wrongful termination. The suit, which is now being funded by Elon Musk, has now received a response from Disney CEO Bob Iger, however subtle it may have been. When asked if he had thoughts on Carano's new lawsuit filing in a recent interview with CNBC, Iger simply responded "none" before moving the conversation along.

Carano was fired from her Star Wars role of Cara Dune at the height of the pandemic for anti-trans and anti-Semitic social media posts.

"As a sign of X Corp's commitment to free speech, we're proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano's lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination," X's head of business operations Joe Benarroch shared in a statement announcing the platform's funding of the lawsuit.

In that same statement, Carano said she believe X—the social platform formerly known as Twitter—was one of the last places for free speech in the world.

"Some of us have been unjustly singled out, harassed, persecuted, and had our livelihoods stripped away because we dared to encourage conversation, asked questions, and refused to go along with the mob," Carano shared in a statement. She added, "I am honored that my case has been chosen to be supported by the company that has been one of the last glimmers of hope for free speech in the world."

Lucasfilm and Disney ultimately fired Carano after a #FireGinaCarano hashtag started trending after her comments.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," the statement from Lucasfilm reads. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."