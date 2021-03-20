Disney Parks Cast Member Gets Fired After Drinking Water From Fountains

✖

Social media can be a double-edged sword. While sharing content on apps such as Twitter, Facebook, and Tik Tok can be fun and even lucrative for some, every now and then those same posts can get people into trouble. It's the trouble part of things that TikTok user "showmelovejete" recently discovered when his posts -- including one that showed him drinking water from various fountains at Disney Springs -- got him fired.

Earlier this week the user -- whose display name is Jete -- posted a video of himself going around Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in Florida using a reusable water bottle to try all the water in fountains. In the video, he can be seen dipping the bottle into various public fountains (not drinking fountains) as well as getting cups of water from various restaurants. He takes a drink of each water offering and then rates it with the public fountain water generally being so bad he spits it out.

However, on Friday, Jete posted a new video revealing that he has been fired by Disney because of that video as well as another one in which he revealed that the Disney Wedding Pavilion isn't locked and that anyone can just walk right in.

"I just got fired by Disney. Let me try to explain what happened very quickly. I clocked in for my shift. I went up to my manager and said 'hey, what am I doing today?'" he says in the video. "He says 'actually I need you to go to the office with me.' I said okay, didn't think anything of it. We go to the office, this guy pulls me into a room and he says, "So, Jason I hear you have a big following on social media.' I immediately knew something was wrong."

He went on to explain that he was told that the Walt Disney Company had reached out and "did not appreciate" what he had been posting on Tik Tok and specifically noted the water and wedding pavilion videos and that, as a result, he was no longer allowed backstage and that they would have to let him go.

While there were a lot of comments on his post offering their support for Jete, others pointed out that other theme parks and indeed even other types of jobs would also have fired him for the videos. Others commented on the water video with concerns about the health safety of drinking the water in those public fountains due to various potential contaminants with a few noting that it could create an issue for Disney should others see his video and try this for themselves.

What do you think? Do you think Jete should have been fired for his Tik Tok videos about drinking water from all over Disney Springs and the access to the Disney Wedding Pavillion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.