Disney Announces Walt Disney World's Disney Springs Reopening in May

Disney has announced that Walt Disney World Resorts’ Disney Springs is reopening on May 20th. Now, this is a phased reopening plan, so the rest of Walt Disney World Resort is going to remain closed for the time being. That includes the theme parks and hotels affiliated with the resort. But, this is a bold move from the company after doing a lot of homework about the feasibility of reopening. When everything does shift back to accepting visitors, there are going to be some changes in store for people who make their way down to Florida. Certain attractions, hotels, restaurants, and other experiences will all be modified in some way. Health experts and government officials will have the final say.

Disney Springs has published some facts that people should know before they set out on their journey:

“Following the guidance of government and health officials, a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase. The rest of Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed, including theme parks and Disney Resort hotels.”

“As we continue to monitor conditions, and with the health of Guests and Disney Cast Members at the forefront of our planning, we are making several operational changes. Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both Cast Members and Guests, limited-contact Guest Services and additional safety training for Cast Members. We will apply learnings and ideas from leaders in the health and travel industries, and we’re also talking to our unions as we prepare for some Cast Members to return to work.”

“During the initial opening phase, Disney Springs will have limitations on capacity, parking and operating hours. Given this unprecedented situation, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate through this process as responsibly as we can.”

Those looking for more information can head to disneysprings.com. Guests are encouraged to visit the site again before their trips for updates on the coronavirus situation and how it will effect reopening.

