Disney Parks Fans Argue Masks Should Be Optional

Disney Parks fans are arguing that masks should be optional as Disney Springs reopens. The official blog for Disney Parks made a post surrounding the reopening and facts for prospective guests. Once people got to the part where masks to help limit the spread of the coronavirus was mentioned, there were some dissenting opinions. Guests flooded the comments to express their disappointment, and in some cases outright refusal, to wear a mask at the park. Twitter user Ivy Marie, compiled some of the comments on Twitter and the vitriol is palpable in a few of those posts. Still, the company is requiring that all visitors 3 years and older, along with cast members and third-part operating-participant employees wear face coverings.

“This is an important part of protecting both our guests and our cast,” the post reads. “Please be sure you have an ample amount of face coverings for yourself and your party before you arrive, as you’ll need to wear them over your nose and mouth at all times (except when sitting at a dining table).”

One of the comments that Ivy compiled read, “I’m sorry but I and my family will not be coming to Disney Springs with these ridiculous rules especially wearing of the mask. Masks should be optional. The mask seems to be coming more of a badge of honor and a feel good thing to do than a medical necessity.”

The amount of carnage that went down in Disney parks blog: I am literally at a lost for words. pic.twitter.com/bfacQqVUP1 — sincerely, ivy marie. (@sincerely__ivy) May 17, 2020

In another, “No thanks. Masks and temperature checks are not very magical no matter how you try to paint it. Plus masks are meant to be worn for short periods of time. Not all day long. Just not good for you. I see people suffering from heat stroke all the time at Disney on a normal summer day.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings. Since that directive has been put into action, there have been people across the country that have taken issue with the choice to enforce that policy in various businesses. It will probably continue across the life of the pandemic. For now, everyone who visits Disney Springs, and later Walt Disney World, will have to wear a mask to gain entrance to the park. Whether people heed those warnings and come prepared from now on is anyone's guess.

