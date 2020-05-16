Disney Springs: More Businesses Opening This Month

✖

Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs has more businesses opening this month. 59 more furloughed custodians have been called back for duty according to the Orlando Sentinel. The Internet was shaken when the company announced intentions to take reservations at Walt Disney World earlier this month. But, now it looks like Disney Springs will be opening even more businesses this month. The phased reopening will be testing the waters of how the Florida resort’s opening will go. There are no rides at Disney Springs but there are still a ton of people looking forward to getting down there for a semblance of normality.

Disney Springs has published some facts that people should know before they set out on their journey:

“Following the guidance of government and health officials, a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase. The rest of Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed, including theme parks and Disney Resort hotels.”

“As we continue to monitor conditions, and with the health of Guests and Disney Cast Members at the forefront of our planning, we are making several operational changes. Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both Cast Members and Guests, limited-contact Guest Services and additional safety training for Cast Members. We will apply learnings and ideas from leaders in the health and travel industries, and we’re also talking to our unions as we prepare for some Cast Members to return to work.”

“During the initial opening phase, Disney Springs will have limitations on capacity, parking and operating hours. Given this unprecedented situation, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate through this process as responsibly as we can.”

What is Disney Springs?

Disney Springs, formerly known as Downtown Disney, is a themed shopping, dining, and entertainment complex located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Part of the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is divided into four areas: The Landing, Marketplace, West Side and Town Center.

There are over 150 different venues in Disney Springs from niche boutique shops to famous brand-name stores. Some of the restaurants are owned by famous chefs like Jose Andres, Wolfgang Puck and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto.

Will you be visiting Disney Springs later this month? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.