Disneyland Shanghai Reopening Tickets Sell Out Almost Immediately

While the two Disney theme parks here in North America have been closed since May, the attractions in China shut down way back in January, as the country was the first affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, nearly five months later, Shanghai Disneyland is set to be the first of the company's parks around the world to reopen its gates and allow guests back inside. On Monday, May 11th, Shanghai Disneyland will be open to the public, albeit at a limited capacity. That said, it's proving very difficult to get tickets to the first couple days of the parks reopening.

Not long after the tickets for Shanghai Disneyland became available for purchase on Friday morning they were already gone. Both Monday and Tuesday sold out almost immediately. It makes sense, given that the park has been closed for so long and that there are only a small number of tickets being sold for each day.

For the foreseeable future, Shanghai Disneyland will only be open at 30% of its normal capacity. Both the cast members of the park and the guests will be wearing masks while inside the park, to keep from spreading germs.

Disney announced the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland earlier this week during its quarterly earnings call. CEO Bob Chapek said that it was still "too early to predict" when any of the other parks would be able to open, even at the limited capacity. Other Asian Disney parks, like Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, and DisneySea will remain at this time.

“During this initial reopening phase, the park will institute new measures and procedures, including opening with limited attendance and required advanced ticketing and reservations, accommodating social distancing in queues, restaurants, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park, and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection,” explains the park's website.

It looks as though Disney will be using the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland as a test for how to open up the rest of its parks in the future. There's just no telling when that will be.

