Walt Disney World Guests Warned They "Assume All Risks" for Coronavirus Exposure in New Liability Disclaimer

Walt Disney World guests have been warned that they “assume all risks” for coronavirus exposure in a new liability disclaimer put out by Disney. The company has been ramping up efforts to reopen their parks around the world and Disney Springs is the first step toward a return in Florida. Walt Disney World is taking every precaution necessary, but that still doesn’t ensure that every guest will be entirely safe. However, while doing the best they can to protect people, they are also acknowledging that everyone is in a state of uncertainty at the moment. If you travel to the Florida resort, you do so with the knowledge that the liability for your health rests with the individual visitor.

For those unaware, Disney Springs actually opens this Wednesday, May 20, and fans are pretty excited about it. Ahead of that opening, the company just wanted to make sure everyone was aware of the situation and the severity of the path ahead. Things are not going back to normal down in Florida for a while and Walt Disney World Resorts are adjusting accordingly. Before you head into Chicken Guy! Blaze Pizza, or Planet Hollywood some changes will be in order. Temperature screenings are mandatory before entry. Face coverings are required with no exceptions. Parking will be limited and the full range of entrances will be reduced. Physical distancing is in full effect with respect to lines and barriers. Sanitization stations will be plentiful with both handwashing locations and liquid sanitizer.

With all this focus on increased safety, Disney has tried to be as transparent as possible in their efforts. An official statement is recorded below:

“We have taken enhanced health and safety measures–for you, our other Guests, and Cast Members. You must follow all posted instructions while visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19

Let’s keep each other healthy and safe.”

