ABC Airing a Disney Family Singalong Sequel on Mother's Day

Earlier this month, Disney and ABC made up for the lack of new scripted TV content with a celebrity-filled music special called Disney Family Singalong. Some of the most beloved actors and singers around recorded iconic Disney songs from their homes and the performances were brought together in an event hosted by American Idol's Ryan Seacrest. The special was a massive success for the network, pulling in more than 10 million live viewers, so it's no surprise that Disney and ABC are running it back with a sequel.

It was announced on Wednesday morning that ABC will be airing Disney Family Singalong Volume 2 on Mother's Day this year, which falls on Sunday, May 10th. The format for the follow-up special will be the same as the first installment, but feature an all-new batch of celebrities and songs. Ryan Seacrest will again host the event.

The first Disney Family Singalong was made available to stream on Disney+ a few days after airing on ABC. It's likely that the same will be true of Volume 2 once it airs next week. A complete performance lineup will be announced at a later date.

Here is the full lineup of performances from the first Disney Family Singalong:

A vocal warm-up by Kristin Chenoweth

"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (Cinderella) by Demi Lovato and Josh Groban

"A Spoonful of Sugar" (Mary Poppins) by Little Big Town

"Be Our Guest" (Beauty and the Beast) by Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, and Julianne Hough

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" (The Lion King) by Christina Aguilera

"Colors of the Wind" (Pocahontas) by Tori Kelly

"Do You Want to Build a Snowman" (Frozen) by Thomas Rhett

"Friend Like Me" (Aladdin) by James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Aladdin

"Gaston" (Beauty and the Beast) by Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Alan Menken

"How Far I'll Go" (Moana) by Auli'i Cravalho

"I Won't Say I'm in Love" (Hercules) by Ariana Grande

"I Wan'na Be Like You" (The Jungle Book) by Darren Criss

"I'lll Make a Man Out of You" (Mulan) by Donny Osmond

"It's a Small World" by John Stamos

"Let it Go" (Frozen) by Amber Riley

"The Bare Necessecities" (The Jungle Book) by Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Anne Inaba, and Marcus Scribner

"Were All in This Together" (High School Musical) by Kenny Ortega, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Raven-Symone, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, and other Disney Channel Original Movie Cast Members

"Under the Sea" (The Little Mermaid) by Jordan Fisher

"You've Got a Friend in Me" (Toy Story) by Josh Groban

Are you looking forward to watching the second Disney Family Singalong next weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Disney Family Singalong Volume 2 will air on Sunday, May 10th at 7 pm ET on ABC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.