Disney Family Singalong Now Streaming on Disney+

With not a lot of live events or new TV to look forward to in this period of social distancing, Disney took fans to the homes of their favorite stars for a night of music and magic. The Disney Family Singalong aired on ABC this past Thursday night, featuring big names in music, TV, and movies, all performing some of Disney's most popular hits. Since the special aired on network TV, anyone who made the decision to cut the cord and move to a streaming-only method of entertainment didn't get a chance to watch the singalong. That has now changed, as the Disney Family Singalong is available to stream on Disney+.

Many had already assumed that the singalong would eventually make its way to Disney+, seeing as how the streaming service is home to the majority of Disney's content already. What no one knew, however, is when Disney would choose to make the special available on the service for everyone. It didn't take very long at all, thank goodness.

There may not have been any sort of grand announcement, but the Disney Family Singalong is available on Disney+ as we speak. If you head to the home page of the service, or open up the app on your preferred device, you'll see the singalong front and center.

Here is the full lineup of performances from the Disney Family Singalong:

A vocal warm-up by Kristin Chenoweth

"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (Cinderella) by Demi Lovato and Josh Groban

"A Spoonful of Sugar" (Mary Poppins) by Little Big Town

"Be Our Guest" (Beauty and the Beast) by Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, and Julianne Hough

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" (The Lion King) by Christina Aguilera

"Colors of the Wind" (Pocahontas) by Tori Kelly

"Do You Want to Build a Snowman" (Frozen) by Thomas Rhett

"Friend Like Me" (Aladdin) by James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Aladdin

"Gaston" (Beauty and the Beast) by Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Alan Menken

"How Far I'll Go" (Moana) by Auli'i Cravalho

"I Won't Say I'm in Love" (Hercules) by Ariana Grande

"I Wan'na Be Like You" (The Jungle Book) by Darren Criss

"I'lll Make a Man Out of You" (Mulan) by Donny Osmond

"It's a Small World" by John Stamos

"Let it Go" (Frozen) by Amber Riley

"The Bare Necessecities" (The Jungle Book) by Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Anne Inaba, and Marcus Scribner

"Were All in This Together" (High School Musical) by Kenny Ortega, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Raven-Symone, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, and other Disney Channel Original Movie Cast Members

"Under the Sea" (The Little Mermaid) by Jordan Fisher

"You've Got a Friend in Me" (Toy Story) by Josh Groban

