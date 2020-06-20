Disney World Reveals New Details About Reservation System for Theme Parks

✖

Disney announced a new theme park reservation system that will become crucial to the reopening efforts. Disney Park Pass is how the company is rebranding the system and the ability to make reservations starts on June 22. Guests with a ticket or Annual Pass are going to be using the new service to set up their trip on DisneyWorld.com. The first and biggest change is that everyone visiting will need a My Disney Experience account to get started. All Walt Disney World Resort plans will be stored there and can be altered in that space. Guests will also need their ticket to be linked to the My Disney Experience account. People interested will need to link their hotel reservation up as well to help with the transition. Once all that is done, Guests will have access to a large calendar of available dates for the individual parks. Multi-day ticket holders will be required to reserve the tickets for each day individually.

Families can link all the tickets together in an effort to get everything off on the right foot. You can only select one park per day, so no park hopping as far as things get underway. If you have Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus, you can contact DisneyWorld.com/Updates to modify tickets or cancel reservations. The ability to Park Hop should be back in the near future, but there’s too much going on at the moment to indulge in those options. Check out Disney’s entire statement below:

Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park will begin a phased reopening on July 11—with Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopening on July 15.

To manage attendance during this reopening period, while also helping Guests plan ahead before their arrival, we are introducing the new Disney Park Pass system. During this time, all Guests with valid admission will be required to make a reservation in advance for each park entry, using this new online tool.

To enter a park, both a park reservation AND valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party ages 3 and up (limit one park per day).

Booking Dates for Park Reservations

The Disney Park Pass system will be available soon to select Guests. Booking dates vary based on your plans.

Beginning June 22, 2020, Disney Resort and other select hotel Guests with valid theme park admission can make reservations.

Beginning June 26, 2020, Annual Passholders without a Resort stay can make reservations.

Beginning June 28, 2020, existing ticket holders can make reservations.

Park reservations will be available through September 26, 2021, based on your Resort stay and ticket eligibility or ticket eligibility window.

