Disney World Announces When They Will Start Taking Dining Reservations

As Walt Disney World continues a phased reopening ahead of its park-wide reopening next month, the theme park announced Tuesday it will begin accepting dining reservations starting June 18th. As per a new note on the Disney World site, dinner reservations are only immediately available to those who have Disney Resort hotel reservations between June 22nd and July 10th.

"Guests with Disney Resort hotel reservations for arrivals June 22 through July 10, 2020 can make dining reservations for select Walt Disney World Resort hotel and available Disney Springs dining locations beginning June 18, 2020," the company says. "Call the Disney Reservation Center at (407)824-1391 to check availability and make reservations. Or, if you're a Disney Vacation Club Member, call Member Services at (800) 800-98000. Guests under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian permission to call."

The site adds, "At this time, a valid Disney Resort hotel reservation will be required to make dining reservations. Online reservations are currently available at select Disney Springs dining locations. Online reservations for other dining experiences will reopen at a later date."

As it stands now, Disney World is set to reopen on July 11th with a whole host of new social distancing measures in place. In addition to required masks, Disney World will also take the temperature of guests upon their arrival to their park and if they're found to have a high temperature, the guest and their party will be asked to leave the theme park.

"Everything we’re doing during this unprecedented time is in service of our guests, our cast members and our third-party operating participants, who will also be following these new guidelines in their locations," Disney Parks exec Matt Simon said in statement announcing the new safety measures. " We are constantly monitoring conditions and best practices, and we continue to learn every day from health and government authorities. As a result, our operational changes and safety measures may change from time to time as circumstances evolve. We want to deliver all the Disney magic you know and love with safety, as always, our top priority."

Universal Orlando already reopened earlier this month and has already run into issues of employees violating social distancing measures. Over the weekend, social media posts surfaced where those overseeing certain rides forced park-goers to stand next to each well within the six feet social distancing recommendations provided by public health officials.

Cover photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.