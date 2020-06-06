Walt Disney World Updates COVID-19 Policies Ahead of Reopening

✖

Walt Disney World has updated it’s COVID-19 Policies ahead of reopening. Some proposed safety measures in place to bring guests back to the park have been laid out for a little while now. But, the transportation policies, dining policies, and housekeeping at the resorts have been tweaked as well. When the gates of Disney Springs opened a few weeks ago, people were wondering how the health directives put into place would change things. But, other than the size of crowds, not a whole lot has changed on the ground level. Visitors are wearing masks and observing the social distancing rules. However, the larger park is a completely different ballgame. The sheer amount of guests on a random day at Walt Disney World is much higher than in the shopping areas, and these tweaks reflect that.

Disney says on their site, “Persons who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms without completing a 14-day quarantine, or are under quarantine orders must not enter Walt Disney World Resort. Walt Disney World Resort Guests may be subject to additional screenings. Before you leave home, please check the temperatures of everyone in your party—including yourself—as an extra layer of precaution. If you need to reschedule your reservation, please call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) W-DISNEY or (407) 934-7639. If you’re a Disney Vacation Club Member, please call Member Services at (800) 800-9800.”

Over in the Housekeeping department, Disney noted an increase in high-traffic area cleaning. There will be a higher frequency of wiping down surfaces in common-use areas. Extra linens will be available and glassware will be individually wrapped along with double cased pillows. Guests will also receive a light cleaning service ever other day (with the option to decline.) Disney Vacation Club member will receive that service on the 4th and 8th days of their stay.

Bell Services will only be delivering luggage to rooms now. Club-level service and in-room celebrations are not available anymore, in addition to shipping services being eliminated. Deliveries can still be sent to your room, but dry cleaning and valet laundry are unavailable. Self-service laundry remains pretty much the same. There are a lot of changes, but all of them have been designed to lower the risk for all the Guests visiting.

