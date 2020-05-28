Walt Disney World Stops Selling Tickets Ahead of Reopening

✖

After being closed since the middle of March, Walt Disney World is finally preparing to reopen its gates, with a proposed return set for July 11th. However, if you were hoping to attend any of the parks at Walt Disney World Resort, you'll have to wait to purchase your tickets. Disney is putting a temporary hold on any ticket sales or resort reservations, even with plans to reopen the attractions in place. That may sound strange, but it's all about working with a smaller capacity, so Disney has to ensure that only a certain number of tickets are sold each day.

Even before the plans to reopen were announced, plenty of potential guests had already purchased tickets for future dates at Disney World. So that means some, if not all, of the few spots available at Disney World each day are already accounted for. By suspending the sale of ticket's Disney can manage the guests that have already purchased admission.

The reopening of Disney will come with several regulations, including operating at a very limited capacity. Shanghai Disneyland opened to 20% of its usual capacity, and it's likely Disney World will follow the same protocols.

You can read Disney World's full statement on the pausing of ticket sales and reservations below.

"Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited as we welcome guests back to the magic, we will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. At this time, we are temporarily pausing new ticket sales and Disney Resort hotel reservations so we can focus on guests with existing tickets and reservations (Disney Vacation Club members can still make new reservations). Existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders will be able to make reservation requests in phases before new tickets are sold; we’ll be reaching out to these guests soon to provide additional details. We will resume new ticket sales and hotel reservations after that period of time. Theme park reservations will be limited due to attendance limitations and will be subject to availability. More details about this new reservation system will be available soon."

At this time, Disney hasn't announced when it will allow new tickets to be sold again, but it will probably take a little bit of time. Until that July reopening actually arrives, everything will remain a bit of a guessing game.

