Disneyland in California is lowering the cost of certain passes for California residents -- but it comes with a catch: to get the lower price, you've got to spend more money. It's a slightly steeper discount than is available to out-of-state residents, but there's a similar deal in place for the world outside of California, as well. In-state guests only get the $83 price with the purchase of a three day, one park per day ticket package for $249. A three-day Park Hopper package is $304 -- a price that is honored for kids or adults. Out-of-state guests have to buy a 4-day, $340 bundle to get the deal, with a $5-per-ticket discount for kids aged 3-9.

The move comes as the parks work to figure out their post-pandemic strategy. Just before the pandemic shut down large public gatherings in most of the United States, Disney had raised its daily rates, outraging its regulars. Some say that the perks that in-state park-goers enjoy have been slowly eroding, too.

The Annual Pass available to in-state residents had a price hike in 2020, and while those who bought them are getting extended coverage due to the parks' closures, Disney also announced that they would be "sunsetting" (e.g. ending) the program.

"Given the necessary closure, all Annual Passholders who have Passports that are valid during the closure period, will have their Passport expiration date extended based on pass type and level of access due to the impacts of the closure," Disney said when they landed on an approach to the COVID closures. "The extended date will be reflected on your Passport account prior to our reopening of the parks."

The price increases at Walt Disney World aren't the only price changes for Disney's theme parks at the time of the 2020 price hikes. Disneyland Resort also implemented an increase in ticket prices in conjunction with the upcoming opening of the Marvel Avengers Campus attraction. Single and multi-day tickets saw an increase ranging from $15 to $20 per ticket depending upon type while annual passes also saw an increase. the Signature Plus pass went from $1399 to $1449 while the new Flex Pass, which was introduced last Summer, jumped from $599 to $649.

The Disney Parks have been the hardest hit division of the company since COVID hit, at one point losing an estimated $350,000 per day in revenue for the company.