Disneyland Extends Annual Pass Periods Because of Coronavirus Shutdown

Disneyland has decided to extend the annual pass period because of the coronavirus shutdown. This week saw the company decide to shut down all their parks in the country after concerns about the virus became more pronounced. At first, Disney wasn’t planning to shut the parks down, but public outcry absolutely forced their hand. Now, with Disneyland, Disney’s California Adventure, and Walt Disney World are all closed for the time being. This is a heavy decision as the company is losing $350k per day with the virus spreading. That won’t stop Disney from extending the annual passes though.

“Given the necessary closure, all Annual Passholders who have Passports that are valid during the closure period, will have their Passport expiration date extended based on pass type and level of access due to the impacts of the closure. The extended date will be reflected on your Passport account prior to our reopening of the parks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Annual Passholders on the monthly payment program will remain on the current payment schedule and continue to make their scheduled payments. These Annual Passholders will have their Passport expiration date extended based on pass type and level of access due to the impacts of the closure, and will not be required to make any payments during that extended period.

For Disney Flex Passholders, we will cancel reservations for the duration of the closure without penalty.”

The original statement Disney rolled out is very informative as well:

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will. Continue to pay cast members during this time.”

“Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.”

Are you thrilled to hear this news? Let us know in the comments!