Disneyland Fans Excited People From Outside California Will Be Allowed
Disneyland fans from all across the country are stoked to be finally getting the chance to visit the park again. Disney announced that the gates would be open for non-California residents on June 15th. This sets up for a monster start to the summer season for the company. June 4th will see Disney’s California Adventure welcome guests to the new Avengers Campus. That move will only motivate more Marvel fans to make their pilgrimage to the park over the next few months. A lot of observers wondered how Disney would battle back after a tough year with movie theaters closed and their cruise businesses shuttered. But, it is hard to overlook how massive the vacation industry has roared back with little effort. Here’s what the park said about the looming reopening for most of the country down below:
Exciting News! @Disneyland Resort theme parks to welcome back guests from outside California beginning June 15! Plus, theme park reservation window expands allowing more time to book and plan your visit: https://t.co/J0Ui2zmNU0 pic.twitter.com/yje32S7AZe— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 26, 2021
“Today, we’re pleased to announce that beginning June 15, 2021, we will once again be able to welcome travelers from outside the state of California back to our theme parks! Out-of-state visitors may now begin booking their return to the parks on Disneyland.com,” they said. “Until June 15, all guests visiting the Disneyland Resort must be California residents visiting in groups no larger than 3 households.”
Emotions are high
I am going to start crying ‼️ https://t.co/BO16NrBSbs— Mateo || 128 Days (@_justmateo_) May 26, 2021
Excitement in the air
YESSSSSS CANT WAIT TO GO BACKK🥳 https://t.co/RABVOa3ROS— Alexus🕷 (@asvpxalexus) May 26, 2021
It's go time
Y’all already know I’m looking up flights and hotels. https://t.co/k3e4V9m6DV— Krystal (@kbeauregard7) May 26, 2021
Breathe people
WHEEZES I NEED TO GO PRT2 https://t.co/yuMzud26qw— Canis18 🐻❄️💫 (@Canis18_) May 26, 2021
DARN
I KNEW they were gonna announce it while I was out here just to spite me😂 https://t.co/Ml1r3wjEFp— New Adventures of M H☀️WK (@MHawk9955) May 26, 2021
Assemble!
Avengers Campus here I come https://t.co/bnYDf3QZx4— el quinto loko. (@NoEmotionMackie) May 26, 2021
Show of hands
alright who wants to go to disneyland w me😁 https://t.co/1iv46RMF6Q— Niks (@nikkijacobz) May 26, 2021
Not a long wait
Geez that didn't take long. https://t.co/hQgNMk4xKf— Sarah (@cheshire_canuck) May 26, 2021