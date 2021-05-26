Disneyland Fans Excited People From Outside California Will Be Allowed

Disneyland fans from all across the country are stoked to be finally getting the chance to visit the park again. Disney announced that the gates would be open for non-California residents on June 15th. This sets up for a monster start to the summer season for the company. June 4th will see Disney’s California Adventure welcome guests to the new Avengers Campus. That move will only motivate more Marvel fans to make their pilgrimage to the park over the next few months. A lot of observers wondered how Disney would battle back after a tough year with movie theaters closed and their cruise businesses shuttered. But, it is hard to overlook how massive the vacation industry has roared back with little effort. Here’s what the park said about the looming reopening for most of the country down below:

Exciting News! @Disneyland Resort theme parks to welcome back guests from outside California beginning June 15! Plus, theme park reservation window expands allowing more time to book and plan your visit: https://t.co/J0Ui2zmNU0 pic.twitter.com/yje32S7AZe — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 26, 2021

“Today, we’re pleased to announce that beginning June 15, 2021, we will once again be able to welcome travelers from outside the state of California back to our theme parks! Out-of-state visitors may now begin booking their return to the parks on Disneyland.com,” they said. “Until June 15, all guests visiting the Disneyland Resort must be California residents visiting in groups no larger than 3 households.”