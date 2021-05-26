Disneyland Announces When Guests From Outside California Can Visit

✖

Disneyland has finally announced when guests from outside of California can return to the park. June 15th is the big day and people have been chomping at the bit to get their vacations rolling again. June 4th will see the Avengers Campus open at Disney’s California Adventure. So, you can bet a ton of guests will be crowding in to see the brand-new attractions. For people looking for somewhere to stay as well the Disney Paradise Pier Hotel opens the same day, and the official Disneyland Hotel welcomes guests back on July 2nd. So, things are creeping back to full capacity down in Anaheim. Disney wrote about the big day on their Parks Blog. The responses to this information in the tweet announcing the change are pretty excited. There were a lot of fans crushed that they would be able to attend day one of the reopening.

“Today, we’re pleased to announce that beginning June 15, 2021, we will once again be able to welcome travelers from outside the state of California back to our theme parks! Out-of-state visitors may now begin booking their return to the parks on Disneyland.com,” they said. “Until June 15, all guests visiting the Disneyland Resort must be California residents visiting in groups no larger than 3 households.”

A map of the Avengers Campus has been making the rounds. Here’s what to expect when you visit: "Among the attractions available at Avengers Campus will be the previously available Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: Breakout! ride but also the brand new WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction which allows fans to shoot webs via "the Worldwide Engineering Brigade. Also included in the area will be Doctor Strange’s sanctum, Hank Pym’s Test Kitchen, The Collector's Warehouse, and Avengers Headquarters. Avengers Campus will open on June 4, 2021, at Disney California Adventure... WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure will also use the virtual queue system that was utilized with the opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Virtual queue enrollment times will be twice daily, at 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. for interested guests"

Avengers Campus opens at Disneyland Anaheim on June 4th.

