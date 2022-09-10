Disney's 100th Anniversary Title Card Revealed

At the D23 Expo, Disney revealed a new title card celebrating its 100th anniversary. The Walt Disney Company began its existence in 1923, which makes 2023 the company's centennial. The new title card will appear ahead of films debuting during the anniversary celebration. It keeps the iconic Disney castle first introduced in 1985 while adding Disney 100 to the picture. Last year, the company revealed the Disney 100 logo, with and without familiar mascots Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse popping out of the zeroes. The logo and characters are black-and-white, calling back to the earliest days of animation.

Disney is celebrating the anniversary at D23 this weekend with the Step in Time exhibit, putting items from the Walt Disney Archives on display. Disney also previously announced that SC Exhibitions is producing an exhibition to showcase Disney's history. The showcase will premiere at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia in February 2023. The exhibit will include galleries featuring items from the Walt Disney Archives and an immersive environment spanning 15,000 square feet.

(Photo: ComicBook.com)

"As we approach the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, we at the Walt Disney Archives are incredibly excited about traveling a new and unique exhibit marking a century of unparalleled innovation and storytelling with the world," said Rebecca Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives. "This groundbreaking exhibition will celebrate the wonder of Disney, from 1923 to the present and into the future."

Co-Curator Paula Sigman Lowery, a Disney historian, said, "It's thrilling to bring Disney's crown jewels—art, memorabilia, costumes, props, and one-of-a kind treasures—to public view—and to explore the story of one of the world's most creative entertainment companies. Many of these objects have never before been seen outside the company's archival, animation, and Imagineering vaults."

(Photo: Disney)

President and CEO of The Franklin Institute Larry Dubinski added, "The Franklin Institute is thrilled to debut this world premiere exhibition in Philadelphia during the remarkable 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. We look forward to celebrating the legacy of a creative empire synonymous with imaginative storytelling, innovation, discovery, and wonder that spans generations and delivers widespread, undeniable global appeal."

The exhibition will launch in February 2023 at The Franklin Institute. There will also be another staging for territories outside the U.S. beginning in March 2023.

