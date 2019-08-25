New Look at Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ride Coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Disney Parks unveiled a new look at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the previously announced premiere major ride-through attraction starring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The ride, planned for both ToonTown at Disneyland park in California and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, will bring guests into the wacky and unpredictable world of a Disney cartoon short, inspired by Disney Television Animation’s Mickey Mouse shorts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disneyland will welcome guests into the El CapiTOON Theater — a play on Disney’s real-life El Capitan theater in Hollywood — where Mickey and Minnie are premiering new short “Perfect Picnic.” Inside, guests will be greeted by a special exhibit featuring costumes and props from the toon world, with nods to classic shorts like Canine Caddy and Mickey and the Beanstalk.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Chinese Theatre will act as a “magic portal” bringing theatergoers into the toon world. There guests will get a toon-eye view of the “wacky and unpredictable” toon world in the Mickey Mouse style aboard a train, where Mickey’s pal Goofy acts as engineer.

In addition to an original story and a “lovable” theme song, the all-new ride utilizes “state-of-the-art technologies and dazzling visual effects to transform the cartoon world into an incredible and immersive multidimensional experience.” When Walt Disney Imagineering first announced the ride in 2017, Disney said the attraction would offer a “2 1/2 D” experience that will make the zany toon world pop without a need for 3D glasses.

“This is one of the boldest… most impossible things I’ve ever worked on in almost 40 years of being an Imagineer. And you know what? That’s what I love about it. Well, that, and Mickey,” Walt Disney Imagineer Kevin Rafferty said. “This is not going to be a small attraction, it’s going to be game-changing.”

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2020 ahead of its west coast counterpart, opening at the Disneyland Resort in 2022.