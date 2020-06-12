Disneyland Being Asked to Reopen at Later Date in Online Petition Signed by Over 20,000

(Photo: Disney Parks)

In the months since the coronavirus pandemic began to spread in the United States earlier this year, everyone has been hoping to get life back to normal after quarantining themselves to prevent the spread of the virus, but a petition has launched that is actually asking Disneyland to delay their opening, which was recently announced to take place on July 17th. Given the amount of time that has passed since closures were announced around the world, it would be easy to see how some organizations would think it is an appropriate time to reopen, but the petition notes that, despite numbers improving in some parts of the world, confirmed cases in the United States continues to rise on a daily basis.

"The Disneyland Resort put out a statement on June 10th, 2020 to reopen the parks on July 17th, 2020," the petition reads. "As you know, Covid-19 cases are rising and have not dropped. Many people have lost loved ones due to this pandemic and by reopening the parks they are endangering cast members and guests to be exposed to Covid-19. There are more cases now than when the parks closed on March 13th, 2020. Health Officials have stated that the 2nd wave of Covid-19 will be worse. So reopening before the 2nd wave even hits us is irresponsible and greedy. I understand everyone is rejoicing for the reopening of the parks but not during a pandemic where people are DYING, now is not the time."

It adds, "On March 27th, 2020 Disney Parks released a statement, 'the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority.' The solution would be to reschedule Disneyland to reopen the parks at a later date when cases of Covid-19 drop and Health Officials state it is safer for everyone but to still practice social distancing."

The petition currently has more than 20,000 signatures.

For the last few months, one of the biggest debates across the country has been related to the precautions related to the coronavirus. While closing down businesses that aren't essential across the country is the best way to allow people to quarantine themselves in their homes to prevent the spread of the virus, this has also harmed the economy and left millions around the world unemployed. While those most financially impacted by the closures want to reopen as soon as possible, reopening too early could mean that the past few months of quarantine were all for nothing.

Stay tuned for details on Disney parks and their reopenings.

