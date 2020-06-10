Disneyland Proposes Reopening Date in July After COVID-19 Shutdown

✖

The Walt Disney Company is getting ready to re-open their Disneyland Resort. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products officially announced today they've developed proposed plans for a phased reopening of the resort. Pending approval of the state and local government, the Downtown Disney District will be the first to reopen on July 9 with Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park set to reopen on July 17. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will follow afterward on July 23. As expected, the capacity for the parks will be "significantly limited" as they abide by government requirements for being open and promoting distancing between parties.

Since there will be a limited capacity of the parks, Disneyland Resorts will require all guests, to make reservations through a new system being implemented by Disney. All those interested in attending the parks must obtain a reservation for entry ahead of time, including Annual Passholders. Further details on this system will be announced later.

Disney also announced that, as expected, the parks will re-open with "enhanced health and safety measures," but details on what that will mean for guests will be fully announced at a later date. They note that these policies "are under continuous review and are subject to change as the Disneyland Resort monitors conditions and receives guidance from health and government authorities." These guidelines could end up being similar to Disney World in Orlando which is requiring all guests that are older than the age of two to wear masks (with areas available to remove your masks briefly) and temperature screenings required prior to entry.

Certain elements of the Disneyland experience will not be available upon reopening though. Events in the parks notable for drawing large crowds, including parades and the nightly fireworks shows, will not be taking place but are scheduled to return later. In addition there will be no character meet and greets, but the characters from Disney properties will still be seen around the parks however.

The Downtown Disney District, the first element of the resort that is scheduled to re-open, will also implement physical distancing and cleanliness throughout the shopping district. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are the final aspects of the resort scheduled to open, targeting a July 23 date pending approval from regulatory agencies.

Disneyland has only shut down two times before, including the national day of mourning after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and on September 11th, 2001. The closure of the park in March through July marks the longest amount of time it has ever been shuttered.

