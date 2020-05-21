Disneyland Lays Out Guidelines for Reopening

✖

The gates of Disneyland and Walt Disney World remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the House of Mouse is working on ways to reopen the popular parks and resume business sometime in the future. At this time, there is no firm date to reopen the North American Disney parks, but with things going well over at Shanghai Disneyland, the ball could get rolling over here sooner rather than later. When that time comes, Disney has plans in place to get the public back into the parks once again.

This week, Disneyland released an update on operations for its parks and resorts, going into a little detail about its eventual reopening. There isn't any mention of masks being worn or plexiglass shields at checkout lines, but those measures being taken at the Shanghai park will likely be followed by the parks in the states. Disney Springs, the shopping area in Orlando, Florida, has already implemented similar procedures for its reopening. There's also a chance that temperature checks could be required before entry.

What Disneyland's statement does address is that it remains intent on reopening when it is safe to do so. The company will continue following the advice of health experts and government officials, and will open to a limited capacity whenever that time comes. Additionally, some rides or attractions could remain closed, even after the park is open, depending on its safety risks.

"Upon reopening, certain Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels, restaurants and other locations may be limited in capacity and subject to restricted availability or even closure based on guidance from health experts and government officials," reads the statement. "Furthermore, certain attractions, experiences, services and amenities will be modified, have limited availability or remain closed. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. We will provide more information as it becomes available. We reserve the right to cancel any reservations, admission media or purchases and provide applicable refunds."

That last bit is important for anyone who has been planning a trip to Disneyland sometime in the near future. As of now, reservations are able to be made after July 1st. As time goes on, that could always change, depending on the state of the country and the situation surrounding COVID-19. If you do book travel through Disney, it will be able to be refunded.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World have been closed since the middle of March, by far the longest closure in the history of either park.

