Disney World Cancels Reservations For First Week of June

With so much uncertainly surrounding pandemic closures, it's currently unclear when Walt Disney World and Disneyland will reopen. Both parks have been closed since the middle of March and while Disneyland in Shanghai opened this week, the parks in the United States might take a bit longer to get up and running. In fact, it was just announced that Disney World has canceled all reservations for the first month of June. Guests with reservations for the beginning of June received an e-mail explaining the cancelation.

“BREAKING- #WaltDisneyWorld just canceled reservations for first week of June,” @TKIDisneyNews tweeted earlier today. The message from Disney beings, “Important: Disney Resort Hotel Closures” and explains that “in keeping with our focus on the well-being of our Guests and Cast Members during these rapidly changing times, Disney Resort hotels and theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort are currently closed until further notice.” You can read the full statement in the tweet below:

Despite these continued closures, it was just announced that Disney World's Orlando resort is beginning the process of reopening next week by allowing guests into the popular Disney Springs shopping area. Starting on May 20th, some of the stores in Disney Springs will be opening up once again, though with some serious adjustments and restrictions in place for those who choose to venture to the outdoor mall. A week after this opening, Disney-owned retail stores, such as the World of Disney Store and Disney eateries, will once again be operational. All guests and employees will be required to wear masks and Disney has installed plexiglass dividers at every register. Additionally, guests will have their temperatures checked upon entry to the area.

Last week, CEO Bob Chapek joined CNBC's Squawk Alley for his first television interview since taking his new position. Chapek spoke about the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland, and how the company is aiming to get everything else back up and running in the future.

"We want to open up as soon as we can across the world, but we are going to do so in a responsible way," Chapek said. "We want to get our cast back to work as soon as possible. I think it is a good sign that Disney Springs is going to open up in Orlando."

