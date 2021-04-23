Disneyland and Other California Theme Parks Dealing With Confusing COVID Reopening Rules

✖

Disneyland and some other California theme parks are dealing with some confusion surrounding their COVID reopening rules. When news of Disney’s California Adventure and Six Flags Magic Mountain accepting new ticket reservations broke, fans were ecstatic. However, there has been some pause among the celebrations. California might be inching closer to being open for business, but that doesn’t mean it’s anything goes. People from out of state want to visit Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm too. But, the current guidelines have a bit of a grey area when it comes to tourists from other states. Paying customers want clarity, but that may not come as quickly as they’d like. Some experts believe that the wording on sites like Disney’s will change relatively soon. But for now, the letter of the law is locals only.

When fans tried to secure their tickets to the park on the first day of sale, tons of them were met with hours-long waiting times. People soon began to flood social media with comments about their personal experiences. On the site, Disney addressed the long wait times.

As we gear up for the reopening of @Disneyland Resort theme parks on April 30, we’re excited to share details about the attractions and entertainment you’ll be able to experience on your next visit. More details on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/7uE8bIuPnm pic.twitter.com/Z1f573I02Z — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 9, 2021

“We are experiencing high demand given the historic nature of the Disneyland Resort’s reopening,” a spokesperson said. “To deliver a strong guest experience, we are deliberately pulsing guests through the system. Wait times may be several hours or more depending on when you joined the queue.”

“We still have plenty of reservation availability, and we plan to keep the system open to accommodate the demand,” they continued. “Please don’t refresh and we will get you through the queue as soon as we can. We know you are just as excited to return to the Disneyland Resort as we are to welcome you back, and we thank you for your patience as we work to accommodate as many guests as possible.”

