Disneyland Website Overwhelmed By Ticket Demand For Reopening

Demand for Disneyland tickets led to site outages and other issues for some users hoping to visit the Disneyland Resort when the iconic theme park reopens on April 30. Disney's ticketing website experienced high demand on Thursday as some would-be guests were greeted by a webpage with an image of the Seven Dwarfs and an error message: "We're working on it. This page is temporarily unavailable. Rest assured, we'll fix the issue soon, so please try again later." Other ticketing pages citing "high demand" placed customers into virtual waiting rooms where future guests could plan their park visit under the California resort's new reservation system.

The theme park reservation system opened on April 12 to guests who already hold valid theme park tickets. Ticket sales opened on April 15 to guests without park tickets, who could then make park reservations by creating a guest party and selecting the day and theme park they would like to visit.

Just tried to open another tab and it wouldn’t let me. Whatever you do DO NOT close your tab no matter how long it says “recalculating” #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/iIiuCJquTq — Paul Rudd Enthusiast❣️ (@tomspettys) April 15, 2021

Both parks are scheduled to open daily at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks, and in groups no larger than 3 households, per state guidelines. Both a valid ticket and a park reservation are required to enter Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Below is a list of Disneyland Resort attractions and experiences that will be closed until a later date:

Disneyland Park

Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters

Chip ’N Dale Treehouse

Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes

Disneyland Monorail

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Donald’s Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin’ Exposition

Goofy’s Playhouse

Jungle Cruise

Main Street Cinema

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Mickey’s House/Meet Mickey

Minnie’s House

Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island

Sailing Ship Columbia

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough

Star Wars Launch Bay

Storybook Land Canal Boats

Disney California Adventure

Animation Academy

Boudin Bakery Tour

Golden Zephyr

Grizzly River Run

Red Car Trolley

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Sorcerer’s Workshop

"We're thrilled with the response that we're seeing from our guests in terms of future reservations and intent to come back to our parks," The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek previously told Bloomberg Business about the Disneyland Resort, which temporarily closed in March 2020 amid the pandemic. "I think that it's a function of two things. Number one, confidence that we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic. But also, a tremendous trust in our brand. You know, we've been able to operate across the world, at Walt Disney World [in Florida] for example, for the last nine months. We've done so responsibly. We've had the NBA bubble that was so successful. And I think guests know that Disney is going to do it right."