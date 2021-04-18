Disneyland Confirms Dole Whip Return When Park Reopens

✖

Disneyland wants fans to know, the Dole Whip is coming back when the park reopens later this month. A lot of people have been waiting for their chance to get back into the Disney park and this month will provide them an opportunity. The company confirmed that the beloved frozen treat will be making its return when the gates open on the 30th. When Disney opened up reservations for Disneyland resort earlier this week, there were reports of people waiting more than 8 hours to get into he system. They’ve had to issue a couple of statements thanking people for their patience and encouraging them to sit tight as they meet demand. Initial reports indicate that the demand is healthy too as the resort is almost booked solid through June at the time of writing. Opening the parks back up was always going to begin this avalanche of interest. So, look forward to the frozen dessert whenever you get inside the park again.

Yes! Disney shares Dole Whip recipe pic.twitter.com/jaIFBWKPM3 — WGN Morning News (@WGNMorningNews) April 10, 2020

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek talked to Bloomberg Business recently about the reopening efforts. The company is very pleased with the eagerness of fans to get back to enjoying their vacations. "We're thrilled with the response that we're seeing from our guests in terms of future reservations and intent to come back to our parks," Chapek said.

He added, ”I think that it's a function of two things. Number one, confidence that we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic. But also, a tremendous trust in our brand. You know, we've been able to operate across the world, at Walt Disney World [in Florida] for example, for the last nine months. We've done so responsibly. We've had the NBA bubble that was so successful. And I think guests know that Disney is going to do it right."

If you’re looking to get at the pineapple delight, both parks are scheduled to open on April 30th. Gates open at 9 am and close at 7pm. As of now, only California residents can visit the parks and groups should be no larger than 3 households. Those who can check all those boxes will have to go through the Disneyland reservations system for both Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure.

Will you be visiting Disneyland soon? Let us know in the comments!